Three candidates look to fill two seats on CFAUSD board

Three people look to be the ones to fill two open seats on the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District school board.

Incumbent Peter Lehmann, Dennis Fehr, and Kevin Swift have all filed papers to run in the 2020 spring election.

One of the seats up for grabs belongs to outgoing board member Amy Mason. She's been on the school board since 2011. After three full terms, she's decided not to run again.

The top two vote-getters will be sworn in at the April 27 school board meeting.