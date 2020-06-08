Three injured in Buffalo County motorcycle crash

Three people were injured after a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon in the town of Lincoln. Buffalo County Dispatch received a call for a motorcycle crash on Highway 88 near County Road T around 12:15 p.m.

When emergency crews responded, they found three people and two motorcycles about 30 yards from the roadway in the embankment. None of the occupants were wearing helmets and speed is believed to be a factor.

Two people were thrown from a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle and were transported to Winona Health for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the 2014 Harley Davidson was air lifted by Medlink to Mayo in Eau Claire with serious injuries.

The initial investigation indicates the motorcycles were traveling north on Highway 88 when they failed to negotiate around the corner, crossed the southbound land and went down the embankment. All three people involved are from Minnesota.

