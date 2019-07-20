Three people killed in St. Croix County crash

Three people were killed in a crash Friday night in St. Croix County.

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 64 and County Highway T in the Town of Stanton, according to a release sent Saturday by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The release states a motorcycle was traveling west on Highway 64, when a car entered the intersection. The people killed were the driver of the cycle, 34-year-old Lynn Cook-Terhurne of Somerset, the driver of the car, 55-year-old Thomas Plasch from Oakdale, Minn., and a passenger of Plasch’s, 46-year-old Miriam Espinosa of Oakdale, Minn.

Authorities say Cook-Terhurne was not wearing a helmet. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said traffic on Highway 64 has the right-of-way at the intersection and a stop sign is at County Road T. However, they report a call came into its dispatch center moments before the crash, stating the stop sign at T had been knocked down.

The crash remains under investigation.