Three people safe following water rescue on Chippewa River

The Eau Claire Fire Department was dispatched for a water rescue this afternoon. Units responded to an area of the Chippewa

River near the UWEC foot bridge for a report of several people separated from their kayaks and in distress.

Firefighters arrived to find that two individuals in a group of three had made it to shore; the third was in fast moving water, clinging

to an overhanging branch.

A Fire Department boat was launched from Hobbs boat landing as other firefighters assisted the person from the shore with water rescue equipment. The individual was rescued by boat and brought safely to the boat landing.

A second Fire Department boat was launched and recovered two loose kayaks and personal belonging of the three individuals.

Medical attention was not required.