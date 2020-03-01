Three finalists selected for La Crosse superintendent interviews

The School District of La Crosse Board of Educations announced the three finalists to interview for the superintendent position.

The candidates are Stacey Everson, Dr. Rainey Briggs, and Dr. Aaron Engel.

Stacey Everson is the director of secondary education for the School District of La Crosse. For ten years, Everson previously served as the principal of Menomonie Middle School for the School District of Menomonie Area. She has almost 25 years of education experience with 17 of those years working as an administrator. Everson graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She earned her Master of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin - Stout.

Dr. Rainey Briggs is the director of elementary education at Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District in Middleton, Wisconsin. Dr. Briggs previously served as an elementary school principal in the Sun Prairie Area School District and the Madison Metropolitan School District and as an assistant high school principal in Sun Prairie. Dr. Briggs graduated from Minnesota State University – Mankato with a Bachelor of Science Degree followed by his Master of Science Degree from Viterbo University. Dr. Briggs earned his Ph.D. from Edgewood College.

Dr. Aaron Engel is the superintendent at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District in Galesville, Wisconsin. Dr. Engel previously served as a middle and high school principal at the Auburndale School District in Auburndale, Wisconsin. Dr. Engel graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Madison with a Bachelor of Science Degree followed by his Master of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin – Superior. Dr. Engel earned his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Interviews will be conducted this week on March 2, 3, and 4. Stakeholders will have the opportunity to meet the candidates and submit input to the board.

Consultants of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C. are assisting the district in the search for a superintendent. The school district said the consultants reviewed, screened, and conducted extensive background checks on all twenty-six applicants.

The final selection will be made by the end of the month.