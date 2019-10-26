Three vehicle crash in Eau Claire County

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department responded to a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

It happened on US Highway 12 & State Highway 312.

Officials say a Ford going westbound on Highway 312 failed to yield at a red light where it intersects with Highway 12.

Upon entering the intersection, the Ford struck a Dodge van attempting to get through the intersection, causing the Ford to strike a Toyota that was sitting at the stoplights waiting for the intersection to clear, so they could proceed.

Officials say people in the Dodge Van and Toyota were transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Those in the Ford were not injured.

Officials say The driver of the Ford will be cited for causing this crash.

No further information is being released at this time.

