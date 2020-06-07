Thrift sales thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

If you go for a drive during the summer, you'll probably see at least one sign for a thrift or garage sale.

Sunday, several people in Eau Claire and Altoona held garage sales, trying to get rid of things they may have found while being stuck at home.

“It's been actually pretty steady most of the day. I think it is because of our signs.” Anna Halvorsen says. "We did a little bit of advertising so that's helped.”

“We've been wanting to have one for a couple months, but they wouldn't let us,” Gary Hovet says. “We've just got to get rid of some stuff that other people might use.”

Others were trying to raise money to continue their education.

“It was primarily a way for me to raise money for my college tuition,” Alyssa Stellar says. “We have a storage shed that we hadn't seen anything from in awhile so it seemed like a good time to do spring cleaning.”

While going to a thrift sale might be a fun way to get outside, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department says sales should be taking steps to protect potential customers.

“Be sure there is ability for people to be separate from each other, to wear a cloth face covering if you are the person that is having the garage sale and encouraging others to do so as well,” says health department director Lieske Giese. “Make sure things are cleaned carefully.”

Giese says sales should also use alternative forms of payment and discourages having "grab bins" for items.

“People have been kind of waiting for someone to walk through and then they'll come in,” Halvorsen says. “They've been really great and patient and I think cautious.”

“Some people are coming in with masks. We're trying to keep our six feet of distance,” Hovet says. “There's usually one of us out here at a time.”

People with garage sales in Eau Claire and Altoona say customers have been out in full force for the summertime tradition.

Our traffic has been pretty food, for some reason Thursdays seem to be the best day,” Stellar says.

“It's been steady for a Sunday,” Hovet says. “We normally don't have one on a Sunday, but i was fishing for the last two days. We'll be here tomorrow.”