"Thriving Livable La Crosse" initiative announced

La Crosse is looking to keep older community members in the city by joining AARP's network of age friendly communities.

There are more than 400 communities in the network across the country, and La Crosse is only the fifth in the state.

The mayor also announced the new initiative "Thriving Livable La Crosse."

The program is led by 16 local steering committee members and five AARP leaders.

It looks to ensure La Crosse is accessible to everyone, no matter their age.

It's a community that enables people of all ages to actively participate in community activities and treats everyone with respect regardless of their age. It is a place that makes it easy for older people to stay connected to people that are important to them and encourages an environment of healthy aging," said WI Director of AARP Sam Wilson.

Some of the factors the committee will be looking into include accessibility of transportation and housing for all ages.