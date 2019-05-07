Tick season is here! Pest control expert shares tips

It's officially tick season in Wisconsin. If you plan to spend any time outside, it's important to be aware as the pests are known to carry bacteria and viruses, which can lead to disease.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says as soon as the weather hits 40 degrees, ticks become more active, exposing us to potential diseases but a local pest control expert says there are things you can do to be prepared.

"Ticks are very common in Wisconsin and you find them a lot of times in grassy areas like this, especially tall grass," said Jason Freels, Reginal Manager at Wil-Kil Pest Control in Chippewa Falls.

Freels says it’s important to know what ticks look like. "There's different kinds of ticks and there's different sizes of ticks so people think a tick comes in one size but it doesn't...there's really tiny ones and there’s even bigger ones,” he said.

When it comes to ticks one of the biggest concerns is always Lyme Disease and the state of Wisconsin happens to be number four in states with the most reported cases.

"The counties to the north of us, like Washburn, Rusk, and Price County has some of the largest known populations in the country of reported Lyme Disease,” said Freels.

In 2017, there were 60 reported cases of Lyme Disease in Eau Claire County and the health department says the actual number of cases is probably much higher. One way to protect your family from ticks is to protect your property.

"Anywhere you're going to congregate hang out whether it’s you your kids or your pets, you want to keep that grass as low as possible, keep wood piles and debris piles like brush and old leaves away from anywhere you are going to be having gatherings," said Freels.

There are also preventative treatments like pesticide applications to your lawn that can help keep ticks away. Experts also recommend using bug spray and wearing white if you're doing yard work to make it easier to see ticks. It’s also important to inspect yourself, your kids, and your pets after spending time outside.

