Tickets for "Packers Family Night" now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for ‘Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health,’ which is set for Friday evening, Aug. 2. Now in its 19th year, ‘Family Night’ will serve as the introduction of the 2019 Green Bay Packers, in-person to a capacity crowd in Lambeau Field and on television to a state-wide audience.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m., and the team will be introduced on the field at 7:30 p.m.

The format of this year’s Family Night will once again be a full practice, in order for the team to accomplish its preparation goals for the regular season.

The evening remains family-focused and will feature a game-like atmosphere with use of the video boards featuring promotions by Fleet Farm and Oshkosh Corporation, as well as gameday music and a fireworks show at the end of the night. Family Night is a part of the Back to Football campaign, presented by Bellin Health. Other components of the campaign include Packers training camp and Packers preseason games.

Tickets are priced at $10, and fans can purchase their tickets through Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the Packers’ ticket office in person. All individuals, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

Included in the evening’s activities will be the popular “Jerseys Off Our Backs” promotion with Packers jerseys – all of which will have been worn by Packers players in the just-completed practice – to be given away in a random drawing.

The spectacular Family Night Fireworks and Laser Show will conclude the night.

Parking for the event will be $5, with net proceeds to benefit “Meijer Simply Give,” which raises money for hunger-related causes.

In case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.

For fans not attending the event, a statewide telecast will be available on Packers TV Network stations, including TODAY'S TMJ4 in Milwaukee, NBC26 in Green Bay, WKOW-TV in Madison, WXOW-TV in La Crosse, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, WAOW-TV in Wausau, KQDS-TV in Duluth-Superior, WLUC-TV in Escanaba-Marquette. Family Night will also air in Iowa on KWWL-TV (Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Iowa City, Dubuque) and WHBF-TV (Davenport, Iowa; and Rock Island and Moline, Illinois), as well as in Alaska on KYUR-TV (Anchorage), KATN-TV (Fairbanks) and KIUD-TV (Juneau).

The entire training camp schedule can be found at packers.com/training-camp/practice-schedule.

