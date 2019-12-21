Tiffany & Co. bracelet dropped in Salvation Army kettle

Salvation Army leaders in Maryland say a donor recently dropped thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in a red kettle.

Capt. Ryan Vincent is commander of the Salvation Army in Annapolis. He tells the Capital Gazette everyone was shocked to find out the ring and two bracelets were real. One of the bracelets, a yellow-gold piece by Tiffany & Co., has been sold for $1,500.

A gemologist will soon examine the ring and second bracelet that features diamonds and rubies to determine their value. The ringer who collected the donation called the donor a "quiet spirit."

