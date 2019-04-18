Tilden dam breaks, floods Duncan Creek Campground

The Duncan Creek Campground in Chippewa County is seeing some major flooding Thursday afternoon.

The DNR says the top portion of the dam on Tilden Millpond nearby broke off and many of the campers near Duncan Creek were impacted.

One camper was even seen floating along the creek.

The DNR got a call Thursday afternoon about the flooding. They say there was more water flow than usual over the dam, causing the top part to break. The DNR says the dam, as a whole, is still safe for now and is not expected to break and let more water out. They say it will take a couple of days for the water to come down, unless there is rain.

The DNR says they are working with the owner of the dam to figure out the next steps as far as repairs. Right now, they are going to continue to monitor it.

Stay with WEAU 13 News with this developing news story

