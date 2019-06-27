Tillerson says Kushner conducted foreign policy without him

Rex Tillerson - Former Secretary of State / Source: U.S. Department of State
By  | 
Updated: Thu 12:30 PM, Jun 27, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has told Congress that an awkward encounter with President Donald Trump's son-in-law in a Washington restaurant was an example of diplomacy being conducted behind his back when he was in the administration.

Tillerson told the House Foreign Affairs Committee he happened to be dining in the same restaurant while Jared Kushner and Mexico's foreign secretary were having a private meal.

The former top U.S. diplomat said he "could see the color go out" of the Mexican official's face when Tillerson greeted them.

He told the committee the Mexican official was "shocked" the State Department hadn't been consulted about his discussions with Kushner.

Tillerson testified in private last month about his tenure. A transcript was released Thursday. The White House declined comment.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus