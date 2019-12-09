Timeline of Wisconsin Guard sex assault developments

The National Guard Bureau's Office of Complex Investigations has briefed the Wisconsin National Guard's top commander on the findings of a seven-month review of the Guard's protocols for reporting and prosecuting sexual assault and harassment.

The OCI initiated the review at Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's request. Evers has not released the review publicy but the Guard's top commander, Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, has been briefed and says he will implement the report's recommendations.