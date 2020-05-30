Tiny homes being built for those who need them

Several organizations are working together to make housing possible for those who might need it.

The Rotary Club of Chippewa Falls donated the funds to build a tiny home, which will sleep six.

It started with Fall Creek High School, who built the frame, and Chippewa Valley Technical College, who built the trailer, and then was moved to be finished in Chippewa.

This is the ninth tiny home that has been built in the Chippewa Valley, and all of the homes are used at churches to house those who need it.

“It's to help individuals who are trying to get their life back on track, this is a way for them to live in a more controlled environment and to have someone keep an eye on them and make sure they're going through the right steps to get back on track,” says Logan Sullivan, one of the organizers.

The tiny home is expected to be finished in two weeks, and then will go to Landmark Christian Church in Chippewa Falls.