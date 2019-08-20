Tip Top Poultry recalls chicken products due to listeria risk, USDA says

Updated: Tue 9:10 PM, Aug 20, 2019

(Gray News) - Fully-cooked poultry products from Tip Top Poultry are being recalled due to a possible listeria contamination.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency discovered a sample of the product tested positive for listeria monocytogenes on Aug. 17. The Canadians contacted the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The USDA said the contaminated frozen, diced and mechanically separated ready-to-eat chicken was produced on Jan. 21 of this year. The establishment number “P-17453” should be visible inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the case.

Consumption of the contaminated product may cause listeriosis, which is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, pregnant women, newborns and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The symptoms include muscle aches, fever, headaches, stiff neck, loss of balance, convulsions, confusion and diarrhea.

The Food Safety Inspection Service said the product was shipped to hotels, restaurants and institutions across the country. They’re concerned the contaminated products might still be inside freezers.

“Institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” FSIS said.

