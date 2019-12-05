Tips to protect yourself from financial scams

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is raising awareness of financial scams.

The elderly and college aged students are the most common targets for these types of scams according to Cody Monson, Financial Crimes Investigator with CFPD.

Monson recently held a presentation at the Chippewa Falls Senior Center on the topic with the goal to educate community members on how to recognize these scams and protect themselves.

“Being a victim is common,” Monson says. “These scammers are smart, tricky and they keep their scams ever evolving.”

He recommends looking out for red flags especially as the holiday season approaches and more people shop online. He says to be cautious of companies asking for money or personal information over the phone and to always check a website for legitimacy before submitting personal information.

“If you do get a phone call or emails with a scammer saying you owe money to Charter or you owe money to Social Security, look up the company and call them. They are quick to look up your account and let you know if it is actually something they are requesting,” Monson says. “Companies will not request personal information over the phone. They are very aware and on your side to help prevent you from being scammed.”

Monson says these types of scams are becoming more common as more and more people are online and using social media.

People who experience a financial scam are asked to report the incident to the police department.

Monson says the hope is to continue having education sessions with community members about the topic.

