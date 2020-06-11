Tips to remain safe while traveling

The airport director at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport says travel numbers for June are already looking to surpass May's.

But with more people traveling again, health experts want to remind you to stay safe.

“Travel isn't not advised, it's just trying to make sure we're using those safe precautions, masking when we are going to travel, handwashing frequently with either hand sanitizer or 20 seconds with warm water, also trying not to touch our face or eyes, also that we are social distancing, that we be at least 6 feet from other folks as much as we can,” says Dr. Amy Rantala, M.D., Family Medicine Physician.

The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is also working to keep passengers safe.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we've been following CDC and our local health department guidelines for public facilities to include frequent cleaning of high touch surfaces, and increased availability of hand sanitizer, et cetera,” says Charity Zich, Airport Director.

Traveling with kids can be an added challenge, but Dr. Rantala has some tips.

“Lots of handwashing, a lot of reminders not to touch their nose, I think kids do a really good job of covering their cough or covering their sneeze, and we need to role model that as adults to our children,” she says.

Overall, the most important safety tip, Dr. Rantala says, is to wash your hands frequently.

“Frequent handwashing whether you're traveling by private car, public transportation such as a bus or train or by a plane is to make sure you're washing your hands.”

And Zich says to contact your airline directly to see what they're doing to protect passengers.

