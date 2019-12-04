’Tis the season: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was officially turned on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Updated: Wed 9:48 PM, Dec 04, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the brightest signs of the holiday season has come to light. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was officially turned on Wednesday night, at an event featuring celebrities including Idina Menzel, Lea Michele and Ne-Yo among the performers.

The tree, a Norway spruce that’s more than 60 years old, stands 77 feet tall and was lit up in colorful Christmas lights before 10 p.m.

It was on the property of Carol Schultz in the village of Florida, New York, and was cut down last month.

The tree was decorated with miles of lights, with a huge Swarovski crystal star at the top.

It stays in place until January 17, when it will be taken down and donated to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.

There’s been a tree in Rockefeller Center since 1931. The holiday lighting has been broadcast since 1951.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
