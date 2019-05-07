Toddler injured in shooting, deputies say it appears 'accidental'

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after toddler was injured by gunfire.

Deputies say they responded to Bellin Hospital on Monday evening for a report of a two-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Deputies gathered information and discovered that the shooting happened in the Village of Bellevue.

Investigators say the child is expected to survive and that the shooting is believed to be accidental.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released later on Tuesday.