Together App keeps kids and grandparents connected

My mom has four grandchildren who are seven years old and younger. Just like so many grandparents out there, she's missing her little ones like crazy.

"The hardest part is that when they're little like this they change so much and you just feel like you're really missing out," said Cindy Zirngible. "Time is so precious so it's been very, very hard not to be able to go see them."

Now they have the Together app. It might just look like FaceTime or Zoom, but there's a little more play involved.

On this particular morning there was Chutes and Ladders and even a little bit of soccer.

"With the interaction like this, they're also learning and you just really get to enjoy the time with them," said Zirngible.

The app also offers opportunities to read and draw together.

It's one way families are able to be together until they can finally see each other face-to-face again.

Right now the Together app is available on iPhone and iPad, and the company says it's working to get it on Android devices as well. The first three calls are free and from there, it's a $7 a month subscription. Only one party has to subscribe to be able to use it, so for example, a grandmother could buy the month and her grandchildren would still be able to connect with her on it without having to buy their own subscription. The subscription can also be canceled at anytime, so if you're looking to use it just until you can see family members in person again, that's an available option.