Together Farms hosts burger nights

If you are not quite ready to sit inside a restaurant but you want to go out for dinner, we might be the perfect solution.

Three times a week, you can grab the chair and head to the farm for, Burger Night at Together Farms in Mondovi. There is plenty of room out at the farm to keep distance from one another and still enjoy some local cuisine.

In addition to supporting Wisconsin farmers, this weekend, the farm is hosting a fundraiser for Bolton Refuge. $1 from each burger purchased will support the house for domestic abuse victims. Most of the food at burger night is supplied from right on the Mondovi farm.

Burger Night happens every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

