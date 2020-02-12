Tokyo, IOC officials reiterate that the Olympics are on

Tokyo Olympic organizers repeated their message again at the start of meetings with the IOC: the Summer Games will not be waylaid by the coronavirus that is spreading from neighboring China.

Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori says: “I would like to make it clear again that we are not considering a cancellation or postponement of the games."

The Olympics start in just over five months.

The virus this week cancelled a Formula One race set for April in Shanghai.

It has wiped out track meets, golf tournaments, soccer matches, and almost all sports in China including Olympic qualifying events.

It is also keeping Chinese athletes from traveling to qualify.

