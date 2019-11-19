Tom Hanks finds out he’s related to Mr. Rogers

Updated: Tue 5:37 PM, Nov 19, 2019

(CNN) - Actor Tom Hanks just found out Sunday that he's related to Fred Rogers, the man who played Mr. Rogers on the children's tv show.

Tom Hanks is portraying Mr. Rogers in the upcoming film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." (Source: Sony Pictures)

The two are sixth cousins, Ancestry.com discovered. The actors share a fifth great grandfather, who immigrated to America from Germany in the 18th Century.

Hanks is portraying Rogers in the upcoming film, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” He said he didn’t know they were related when he took the role.

“It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” hits theaters on Nov. 22.

