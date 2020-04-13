Tomah City Administrator Fired

The City of Tomah has made the decision to terminate the employment of City Administrator, Roger Gorius. A reason was not given for the termination.

For the immediate future, all communications that would have been directed at the City Administrator should be directed to Mike Murray, Mayor of Tomah.

Responsibilities of the Administrators office will be funneled through Mayor Murray until the City’s Re-organizational Meeting, at which time, the Council will determine how it will proceed.