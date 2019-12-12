Tomah Health Foundation makes donation to fight local hunger

The Tomah Health Community Foundation donated $3,000 to Second Harvest's Foodbank Thursday morning.

The money will be used in Second Harvest's Foodshare program.

Over the past year, Second Harvest has provided more than 61,000 meals for Monroe County residents in need.

Tomah Health says it's important for them to give back and that they know this donation will help the community.

"Tomah Health touches a lot of people. We have people who live here, who work here and they see each other on a daily basis," said Peter Reichardt, Tomah Health Community Foundation president. "The food that's going back goes to places like Neighbor For Neighbor food pantry, Boys and Girls Club, some of us are on the board of directors on those organizations so we get a chance to see how it directly impacts the people and changes our lives."

Tomah Health says the money donated was made possible through it's golf fundraiser earlier this year.