Tomah VA to offer more health care options for veterans

Starting June 6 the care for the approximately 26,000 veterans that use the Tomah VA will change.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is launching the new MISSION Act.

"This is for veterans that may live too far, that may take too long, that need care closer to their home or a service that we might not be able to provide quickly or provide at all at certain VA's," said Tomah VA Medical Center Director Victoria Brahm.

Under the act, VA's will partner with private providers to offer veterans more options when choosing their health care.

The MISSION Act, which was signed into law by President Trump last year, will replace the Veterans Choice Program and start a new Veterans Community Care Program.

"It's a monumental change, as always and how we always speak is just do the right thing for the veteran and get the veteran the care they need. So what this does is it just strengthens partnerships in the community and it opens up options for veterans. Now, like I said before, our goal, we hope veterans don't leave the VA because we think we give great care. But if we can't do it, we will find a way for them to get it," said Brahm.

Through the new Community Care Program, VA officials say the biggest changes will come with who is eligible for the program, and how fast veterans are able to receive care if they are in need of a service the VA does not provide.

"There's a difference in the access standards so prior to this the VA, if we couldn't provide a service in 30 days, now it's 20 days for primary care and mental health and 28 days for specialty services. So we've raised our standards if we can't provide that to you," explained Brahm.

Other additions to health care options under the MISSION Act include a new urgent care benefit, where veterans can visit any urgent care center that is in network for little to no cost at all.

Brahm says the staff at the Tomah VA have been training for months to make the transition as smooth as possible.