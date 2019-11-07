Tomah man arrested and charged after 10th OWI

A Tomah man has been arrested and charged for his 10th OWI.

Court documents show 53-year-old Jon Miner has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 10th and subsequent offense and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Brody Schmitz observed a vehicle with a flat tire on the right shoulder of an interstate in Jackson County at 5:51 p.m. When officials approached the vehicle, it smelled of intoxicants and the driver had glossy eyes and slurred speech.

Law enforcement says they took Miner to Black River Memorial Hospital after he was incoherent during the interview and kept passing out. After hospital staff examined Miner and drew his blood, Schmitz arrested him at 7:08 p.m.

Miner’s signature bond was set at $10,000 and he is due back in court on Nov. 11.

