One man from Tomah died after a crash happened Monday around 10:30 a.m. on State Highway 131 near rural Ontario.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Theron Haas was found dead at the scene of the crash.

Law enforcement says they received a report of a vehicle crash. Officials had a hard time locating the vehicle because it went off the road and rolled down a hill.

The crash is still under investigation.