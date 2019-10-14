Tomah man sentenced to 35 years after 57 counts of child sex crimes

A Tomah man has been sentenced to prison after 57 counts of child sex crimes.

Monroe County Justice Center says 41-year-old David Hamilton has been sentenced to 35 years of prison and 25 years of extended supervision after being convicted of 57 counts of sex crimes in June.

The justice center says the counts included 45 counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of registered sex offender photograph minor without consent, five counts of exposing genitals and one count of child exploitation.

The sentence was handed down by Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Mark L. Goodman

