Tomah man sentenced to 8 years for meth charges

A Tomah man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after methamphetamine charges.

United States Attorney Scott Blader says 37-year-old Bobby Ostrum has been sentenced to eight years in prison for possessing meth with an intent to distribute.

Officials say Ostrum pleaded guilty to this charge on Aug. 22.

Law enforcement says they conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 16, 2018 where they found and recovered 120 grams of meth. They say Ostrum was selling to lower level dealers for further distribution.