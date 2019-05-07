Too cool for school: Oconto Falls teachers treated to classic Corvette rides

A school in Oconto Falls is revved up for Teacher Appreciation Week thanks to a surprise involving classic cars.

WBAY Photo

On Tuesday, the principal of St. Anthony School told students to blindfold their teachers and lead them out to the parking lot for a big surprise.

"They love their teachers and have a good relationship with them, and so for them to be able to partake in this and bring the teachers out, it's a lot of fun," says principal Alex Wolf.

The blindfolds came off, and the teachers saw seven classic Corvettes arrive at the school.

"Principal has a wonderful history of treating us like queens, but I wasn't expecting anything like this. And what's really cool is from the time I was little I always said I'm going to have a canary yellow Corvette someday. Well today, I've got one," says Pam Beschta, a St. Anthony teacher, standing in front of a canary yellow Corvette.

Corvettes of the Bay escorted the teachers to a local restaurant for lunch. The teachers were given the afternoon off. Staff from the education department at the Diocese of Green Bay watched over their classrooms.

It's a classic reward for a job these teachers love.

"My kids are my family. My own kids are grown right now. I get all teary-eyed. They're just wonderful. I look forward to seeing them every single day. Every day is different, keeps me on my toes. I can't imagine doing anything else," Beschta says.

