Tornado cleanup underway in Chippewa County

Wednesday Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency for Chippewa, Dunn, and Clark counties.

It was a harrowing scene Tuesday night for many folks as officials say more than a dozen homes and other structures were damaged and two people were hurt.

As the dust settled in Chippewa County Wednesday, the full extent of the damage is starting to be known.

But the recovery process is just beginning.

The clean up efforts following an EF-3 tornado in Chippewa County are underway and many community members are faced with complete devastation.

"It started hitting, I could hear the wind pick up I could hear stuff hitting the windows. Then all of a sudden it just hit full force and I could hear what I thought was the roof being ripped off," said Sam Moyer.

"Our whole shed is completely demolished, all the trees in our yard are completely down. Half of our garage is missing, our wood shed is down, our camper is flipped over. Everything is just a mess right now," said Nancy Bowe.

The tornado was on the ground by the towns of Wheaton and Elk Mound for only ten minutes, but the damage it left behind in its wake will take months to recover from.

There were no shortage of community members ready to get dirty and help in any way possible Wednesday though.

"You have that initial shock of what happened and right away everybody is like how can we help out, what can I do. So it's just really neat to know that if anything devastating happens in our area, there's always going to be somebody there that can help out," said Kat Schwartz, who works at Loopy's Saloon and Grill.

For those affected, they are grateful they aren't going through this alone.

"It's just overwhelming, the number of people coming up and bringing you water and making sure you're safe. It's just overwhelming," said Bowe.

Governor Evers also stopped in Chippewa County, touring the area and talking with people who were impacted by the tornado.

"Absolute devastation in some areas and then some areas were just fine. And the second one was that no one was seriously injured. And third, the people of this area have really rallied together to help out their neighbors," said Evers.

The governor said he will make every state agency available as the recovery efforts continue.

But the focus right now is on clearing the roads and recovering what's left.

"I've never ever seen anything like this in my life. Nothing like what we have," said Bowe.

Luckily there have been no major injuries or deaths reported.

"All the meteorologist and everybody saying there's a potential for bad weather, sometimes there isn't and people are always giving them flack about that, but listen to them. If it had been any other day and just ignored them and wasn't taking shelter, it would have been a completely different result," said Moyer.

Clean up efforts will continue Thursday.

Chippewa County officials say anyone over the age of 18 who is interested in volunteering should meet at the Town of Wheaton fire station between 9 and 10 a.m. Thursday.

Community members who are still feeling the effects of the storm are encouraged to call 2-1-1 for help.