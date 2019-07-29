Tornado damage in Barron County after Sunday storm

PRESS RELEASE:

Barron County Tornado

At 6:53PM on July 28th 2019, the Barron County 911 Center received reports of a tornado in the 1700 Block of 8-1/2 Avenue, Barron. Upon arrival, emergency crews confirmed that a tornado caused damage to one outdoor garage structure, relocating debris to neighboring properties approximately ½ mi away. No injuries were reported.

Responding agencies included the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the National Weather Service.

Mike Judy, Director

Office of Emergency Services

Barron County Sheriff's Department