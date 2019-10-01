Tower Avenue in Superior closed due to homemade explosive device

Superior Mayor Jim Paine said on Facebook there is a credible bomb threat outside the new Superior Fire Hall at 3025 Tower Avenue.

According to a press release, the device has been shielded and Tower Avenue will remain closed in both directions until the device is safely cleared.

Fire Chief Scott Gordon said the device was found by someone on a bike around 9:15 on Tuesday morning. Police responded. Their Tactical Technology Team brought a remote controlled roobt that could approach the device and photograph it. Photos taken near the device confirmed its appearance as a homemade explosive device, per a police statement.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Bomb Squad is on the way. Authorities said they will arrive later Tuesday, and they hope to clear the device by the end of the work day. It is expected to take at least five hours before the squad will arrive.

Mayor Paine has ordered the evacuation of all personnel from the Fire Hall, but rigs are still in service and ready to respond, according to authorities.

They are advising people stay away from the site and use alternative routes.

Mayor Paine, the Fire Chief, and Police Chief are holding a press conference at 11:45, and WDIO.com will carry it live.

The Superior School District said in a Tweet they have confirmed with the Superior Police Department that none of their schools are within the evacuation zone.

We will update the story as we learn more.