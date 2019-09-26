Town of Wheaton Fire Chief reflects on his tornado experience

For Adam Blaskowski of the Wheaton Fire Department, Tuesday night was a long one.

He got the tornado warning alert on his phone, posted to the fire department's Facebook page, and then quickly took his dogs and went into his basement.

"I have a storm shelter in my basement closed that up and no later than closing the doors on that I heard the loudest banging, thumping, popping, you name it. Probably lasted 30 seconds, as the noise passed I came out of my shelter I could see out my basement windows to complete, utter destruction," said Blaskowski.

His house was on the edge of the tornado's path and sustained significant damage.

But for Blaskowski, who serves as the town's fire chief, there was no time to stop and think.

He knew he had a job to do.

"I could see the highway from my house so I responded out, got out on the highway. I stopped direct with my personal vehicle, the semi-driver came to me trying to get help. The rain, the winds, everything was still just ridiculous crazy," he recalled.

Blaskowski was one of the first people on the scene.

For him, there wasn't a moment of hesitation to serve his community.

"during the initial calls, my place was the least of my worries, everybody was safe I knew that. My initial is who is hurt and who can I help now," said Blaskowski.

As Tuesday night turned into Wednesday morning, Blaskowski says the impact of the tornado finally set in.

"Just the initial devastation, just seeing what was going on stops your heart," he said.

In his 23 years in the department, he says there's no comparison.

"The town has not seen anything to this magnitude for as long as I've been on the department. You always see the pictures and think that's a lot of damage. When you're standing in the middle of the damage, you think boy them pictures are nothing. It doesn't do it justice," said Blaskowski.

For the department, while the initial emergency response is over the day-to-day operations of being a firefighter continues.

Blaskowski says Friday will be a regroup day, while going around to community members to see what needs they still have.

He says volunteers can come back out on Saturday and Sunday to help with the ongoing recovery process.