Town of Wheaton considers leaving Chippewa Fire District

The Town of Wheaton in Chippewa County held a public hearing Thursday, Sept. 5 to discuss potentially leaving the Chippewa Fire District.

The fire district currently serves four towns and the Village of Lake Hallie.

Last year, the Town of Wheaton paid just more than $200,000 to be a part of the Chippewa Fire District.

Fire District Board President Dave Staber says the decision to possibly leave is a local issue, but he says the fire district will remain no matter what the Town of Wheaton decides to do.

A final decision is expected to be made at a future town board meeting.