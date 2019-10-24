Town of Wheaton still recovering one month after tornado

One month after an EF-3 tornado touched down, the Town of Wheaton is still deep in recovery efforts.

The town has made lots of progress in the last month according to Town Chair, Mark Blaskowski. The roads and right of ways have been cleared, power is back and people have gained access to their homes. However, he says there is still much to be done.

“We have lots of other things going on this time of year to get ready for winter so this has really caused a lot of additional work,” Blaskowski says. “There’s going to be a lot of activity all winter.”

Several houses have been destroyed, leaving residents unable to live in their homes. Blaskowski says many fallen trees and debris remain in some fields and wooded areas.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado hit the town on September 24 with winds of over 150 miles per hour. The next day, Governor Evers declared a state of emergency.

Blaskowski says there has been a large outpouring of help from the community since the storm which has helped with the recovery.

“People are still willing to help out,” Blaskowski says. “All the things that were donated here and the hundreds and hundreds of people who showed up day after day to help- it really gives you a good feeling of what humanity is these days.”

Some local students and boy scouts were out on Thursday helping a former teacher who was affected by the storm.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be this bad anymore but everyone still needs help houses are in pieces,” says Nolan Zimmerman.

Blaskowski says the town is still waiting to hear if they will get any disaster aid from the state. He estimates cleanup could last months to years.

