Town of Wheaton votes to leave Chippewa Fire District

The Town of Wheaton Board voted Tuesday night to leave the Chippewa Fire District, which would happen at the end of 2020.

However, that vote is contingent on the town being able to secure EMS services from either the City of Eau Claire or the City of Chippewa Falls.

According to Fire District Board President Dave Staber, the Town of Wheaton must give formal notice of leaving the fire district by October 1, at which time the town will still be part of the fire district for another 15 months.

