Town of Wheaton working to reunite community with lost items from tornado

Since Wednesday, the Town of Wheaton Fire Station has been the command center for all storm-related activity.

From check-in points for volunteers, a place to donate food and water, and to bring in items found in the storms aftermath.

"A lot of small items have come in, a few larger items. It's stuff they've found in their own yards or while cleaning up brought it in and like I said put it on the table," said Town of Wheaton Supervisor Wayne Miller.

The table has now turned into a corner of the station.

"Right now they're to the point where they're cataloging it, putting numbers on it. There's going to be pictures taken," explained Miller.

Over 400 items have been turned into the lost and found.

Everything ranging from shoes to items much more valuable.

They've also been found as close as right on Highway 29, or lying miles away.

"Somebody's paperwork was found up county trunk B which is at least five miles straight north," says Miller. "Another item was a coat that was found on the railroad trestle on county trunk T and that's, even going across the county, about close to four miles."

As hundreds of volunteers have worked to pick up the debris and fallen trees, community members are also starting to pick back up their normal lives.

"A lot of people were in shock even for a couple, three days. They were devastated and I can understand why," Miller recalls. "And it is very devastating when you look around and are used to seeing things a certain way and all the sudden you lose everything, or you lost half your house or whatever."

If anyone finds an item they believe was lost in the storm, they can bring it to the Town of Wheaton Fire Station.

Officials say right now they are not letting anybody look through the lost and found as they work to document each item.

They say in the coming days pictures will be posted on the town's website and people can claim their items by contacting the town with proper identification.