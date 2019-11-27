Toys R Us opens its first new store in the US

Toys R Us is relaunching its brick-and-mortar business with a new, smaller store. (Source: KDKA via CNN)
Updated: Wed 12:23 PM, Nov 27, 2019

(CNN) - Toys R Us is opening its first brick and mortar store since declaring bankruptcy and shuttering them all last year. Just don't expect the massive warehouse-sized toy universe the retailer was once known for.

The company says its new store is a "highly experiential small-format retail space."

It opens Wednesday at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey.

A second location is expected soon at the Galleria Mall in Houston.

Toys R Us also operates an e-commerce site, but it redirects shoppers to Target’s site when they are ready to make a purchase.

