A tractor driver took a wrong turn and ran into the bottom of a bridge in Menomonie today.

It happened on Highway 12 near Fleet Farm under the I-94 east bound overpass.

The Menomonie Police Department says the driver didn't know about the height restrictions for the highway.

The crash caused minor damage to the bridge and no one was hurt.

The bridge was also inspected by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and determined to be safe.