Traffic is being diverted after part of a road collapsed into a sinkhole in Portage Tuesday.

Assistant Police Chief Keith Klafke tells NBC15 News that a water main break under the road likely caused the sinkhole.

At this time, traffic on both lanes of East Slifer Street are being diverted.

Klafke says no sink holes have been reported in that area before.

Crews are working to fix the road, and no estimate has been released on when that might be accomplished.