Traffic stop leads to drug and gun arrest in Holmen

On the evening of July 8th Holmen Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

A request was made for Onalaska Police Department's K9 to assist with the stop. As a result, a vehicle search was conducted and 15.62 grams of methamphetamine was located along with a 9mm handgun, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Four people were taken into custody for the following charges:

- Rachael McBain: Possession w/ intent to distribute Methamphetamine, Carrying a concealed weapon, Felony bail jumping, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of THC.

- Jack Vang: Possession of Methamphetamine, Obstructing an Officer, Misdemeanor bail jumping, Probation violation.

- Chue Xiong: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Dalton Siam: Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of THC, Warrant.

All subjects are Innocent until proven guilty.

The Holmen Police Department has zero tolerance for drug activity within our community. This is an example of the enforcement efforts our officers make on a daily basis.

