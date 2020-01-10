Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Trempealeau County

A Galesville man is arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County Thursday, January 9 around 3:30 p.m.

A deputy with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department stopped a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Kenneth Caldwell on Highway 53 at Arneson Ridge Road in the Town of Preston.

During the stop, a K9 alerted to the presence of drugs.

Deputies say meth was found in the vehicle, which led to another search at Caldwell's home in Galesville.

There, law enforcement officers found more meth and 65 grams of heroin with an estimated total street value of $26,000.

Caldwell could face charges for possession of meth with the intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department says other arrests may be pending.