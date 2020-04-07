Traffic volume during "Safer at Home" order

Governor Evers put Wisconsin's "Safer at Home" order into place two weeks ago, but is it working?

If you've been on most roadways in the state, you've likely seen less traffic.

WEAU obtained data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation showing that drop.

On U.S. Highway 53 in Eau Claire County just north of the North Crossing, the average overall volume of vehicles the week of March 8 was close to 42,000. Two weeks later, that figure was down by nearly half.

On State Highway 29 in Chippewa County, west of County Road T - the drop in traffic was similar - from more than 12,000 vehicles in mid-March to fewer than 8,000 the final full week of March.