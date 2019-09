A trail will be closed effective Sunday after Chippewa River water levels rise.

The City of Eau Claire says the Chippewa River trail, behind the UW- Eau Claire Fine Arts building and at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena will be closed.

The Chippewa River gauge at Grand Avenue read at 762.8 feet as of 6 a.m. this morning. The city says this is 10 feet below the flood stage, which is causing the lowest lying areas of the Chippewa River Trail to be closed.