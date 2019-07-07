Train expo passes through Eau Claire

The 2nd annual International Toy Train Expo was held in Eau Claire on Sunday.

According to event organizers, the event included over 100 vendors and exhibitors selling toy trains and other historic items.

Event organizers say that the event attracted over five thousand people over two days and expect it to grow in the coming years.

The event cost six dollars for admission with kids 17 and under getting in for free.

Charlie Schaaf of the Chippewa Valley Railroad Association, says that the magic of trains is what continues to attract large crowds that span generations.

"This is particularly geared towards kids,” Schaff said. As you come in the door, there are layouts for kids, kids can take part in it, kids enjoy it, and of course at heart, really, we are all kids. That's that family magic."

The event featured several models of the union pacific big boy, one of the biggest locomotives in the world.

The real train will be passing through Eau Claire on its way to Altoona on July 23rd.

Schaaf expects thousands of people to attend the monumental event.