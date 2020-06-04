Transmission line inspections help increase summer electric reliability

Beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 5, an Xcel Energy transmission patrol crew will be flying a helicopter alongside lines in Wisconsin to perform inspections to ensure the electric system remains reliable through the summer cooling months. The inspections also meet federal regulatory compliance requirements to secure a reliable electric system.

The crews will identify potential trouble spots along these lines or structural issues that need to be addressed and repaired. They will also look for encroachment issues, such as buildings on or near right of ways, or trees growing too close to transmission lines.

Inspections on all Xcel Energy transmission lines in Wisconsin will take about 4-6 weeks. Helicopters will fly within 50 feet of transmission lines at varying speeds. At times the helicopter will hover near infrastructure to perform more detailed inspections. The exact flight schedule is dependent on weather and flying conditions.

‘We inspect transmission lines either from the ground or air,” said Ralph Melgard, transmission line maintenance coordinator, Xcel Energy. “Helicopter inspections give us an opportunity to take a closer look at the lines and see a fairly close, birds-eye view to identify repairs we may need to make to help ensure the reliability of the grid.”

Xcel Energy operates more than 7,000 miles of high voltage transmission lines in the Upper Midwest.