Tree stand vandalism in Barron County, officials say to report suspicious activity

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a tree stand that was torn down and had been vandalized.

Barron County Sheriff, Chris Fitzgerald, says the stand was in the Prairie Farm area of Barron County.

The department is asking the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or vandalism to local law enforcement, especially with the recent cases in Dunn County.

Officials ask that you do not approach anyone on your property, and to let law enforcement do that.

